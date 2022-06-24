Senior UX Designer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

One of our clients within the Digital Marketing space is looking for an experience Senior UX Designer to join their team.

We understand that UX Designers are often “T-shaped” with their core skills spread along a spectrum. For this role we are looking for a Senior UX designer whose leaning is towards product design, interaction design and usability. Although there is an expectation that you will have a general competence across all areas of UX design, such as experience strategy, generative research and content strategy.

Responsibilities include:

Work collaboratively in a multi-disciplinary team

Plan and estimate the right process to reach project goals and client objectives.

Facilitate stakeholder and design team workshops

Conduct evaluative research activities such as heuristic analysis, competitive analysis and behaviour analysis

Plan and run moderated/unmoderated usability tests

Synthesise research into actionable insights, concepts and solutions

Define information architecture with sitemaps, user flows, and components mapping

Model interactions through process diagrams, task flows and interaction diagrams as needed

Create sketches, wireframes and working prototypes as needed to articulate design direction

Present concepts and ideas to clients

Create design mockups and style guides

Brief UI designers and Developers

Mentor and coach more junior team members

Requirements

Excellent design portfolio showing process and outcomes

Minimum 2 years of work experience in a similar senior role

Degree in design related field or equivalent work experience or training

Clear UX design process

Experience designing digital products

Experience conducting user research studies and synthesising results

Ability to sketch and explore alternative solutions quickly

Familiar with usability heuristics

Possess brilliant layout, colour theory, typography skills and, sharp attention to detail

Good working knowledge of core interface and interaction design principles (grids, hierarchy, mobile first, responsive, patterns, platform conventions, accessibility standards and so on)

Ability to create intuitive and engaging UI screens and user flows

Experience creating bespoke Design Systems

Solid experience of a variety of design and prototyping tools, especially Figma

Familiarity with core web technologies (HTML/CSS/JS and so on)

Ability to prioritise your own workload and perform effectively to tight deadlines

Ability to communicate your ideas clearly and confidently to peers, team leaders and clients

Comfortable receiving constructive feedback

A flexible, positive, solution orientated, can-do attitude

Agency experience a bonus

Experience with analytics software (GA, Hotjar, Crazy Egg etc) is a bonus

Experience with A/B, multivariate testing tools (Optimizely, Google Optimise etc) is a bonus

