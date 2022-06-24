Systems Analyst at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

UNDERSTAND and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability as the next Systems Analyst sought by a reputable Retail Group. Your role will include analyzing current systems solutions and business requirements, designing new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs, and testing of proposed solutions. The ideal candidate must have 3 years IT degree/ diploma, 3 -5 years relevant experience, strong documentation skills & a detail orientated acumen, experience working in an agile environment with peers and business counterparts, knowledge of IT Retail Systems, and experience and understanding of SQL.

DUTIES:

Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements

Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs

Testing of proposed solutions

Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment

Support current solutions

Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business

Create and maintain documentation

Ensure that applications are maintained and remain fit for purpose

Administer application and provide technical expertise/documentation in development lifecycle and execution of Store Inventory Management Systems.

Collaborating with Business, Systems Analysts, Developers, Project Leads and IT team to ensuring solutions are viable and consistent

Assist with system checks and quality assurance.

REQUIREMENTS:

3 years IT degree/ diploma

3 -5 years relevant experience

May be required to perform standby duties

Strong documentation skills & a detail orientated acumen.

Experience working in an agile environment with peers and business counterparts

Knowledge of IT Retail Systems

Experience and understanding of SQL

Retail experience advantageous

Knowledge of relevant methodologies (ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements)

Understanding of ITIL Principles

ATTRIBUTES:

Relevant problem-solving skills

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings

Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself

Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

Desired Skills:

Systems

Analyst

SQL

