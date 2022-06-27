Business Analyst at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

My client, a leading IT Consulting Company in Durban is looking for a Business Analyst who comes from a technical or systems analyses background. My client only uses cutting-edge technologies to build and maintain many products. They are genuine people who are obsessed with quality, learning and change.

Responsibilities:

Elicit requirements using interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, surveys, site visits, business process descriptions, use cases, scenarios, business analysis, task and workflow analysis.

Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts, decompose high-level information into details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding, and distinguish user requests from the underlying true needs.

Proactively communicate and collaborate with external and internal role players to analyse information needs and functional requirements and deliver the following artifacts as needed: Functional requirements, Use Cases, GUI, Screen and Interface designs

Utilize your experience in using enterprise-wide requirements definition and management systems and methodologies required.

Work independently with users to define concepts and under the direction of project managers/delivery managers.

Strong analytical and product management skills required, including a thorough understanding of how to interpret customer business needs and translate them into applications and operational requirements.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to interact professionally with a diverse group, executives, managers, and subject matter experts.

Serves as the conduit between the user community and the software development team through which requirements flow.

Develop requirements specifications according to standard templates, using natural language.

Collaborate with developers and subject matter experts to establish the technical vision and analyse trade-offs between usability and performance needs.

Be the liaison between the business units, technology teams and support teams.

Experience:

Must have at least 2 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

Strong business acumen – can converse at boardroom level

An IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

