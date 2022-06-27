Developer – C++ / Java (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Helping deliver features for one our clients teams. This team builds solutions involving GSM channel components for authentication.

This solution will be running in a secure, high-availability Kubernetes environment in the cloud.

Providing support to the team lead and mentoring junior team members.

Standby support is required for this role.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification (Computer Science preferred)

Relevant Skills / Experience:

4+ years’ experience with Object-Oriented development (i.e., C++ / Java).

Experience with Golang would be beneficial.

Experience delivering high-quality software into production.

Knowledge of unit testing and performance testing.

Experience with Kubernetes, Docker and Helm.

Experience / understanding of OO and architectural design patterns.

Understanding of the SOLID principles and the Twelve Factor App.

Experience with Agile development frameworks like Scrum.

Knowledge of cryptography and PKI.

Experience mentoring junior team members.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Developer

C++

Java

