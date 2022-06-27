Software Developer (Java) (CH662) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Jun 27, 2022

Our client in the electronic payment industry is looking for a Software Developer with strong Java programming skills, to join their team based in the centre of historic Stellenbosch. The ideal candidate should have more than 3 years of software development experience.

Qualification:

  • Formal Tertiary Qualification (e.g., Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering)

Technical Skills

Required

  • 3 to 5 years relevant development experience.
  • Java, both Standard and Enterprise Editions
  • Spring Boot
  • SQL (MS SQL Server)
  • Development workflow: Eclipse/Netbeans IDEs, Maven, GIT.
  • Working in a continuous integration and testing environment
  • SOAP and REST protocols

Advantageous

  • Exposure to financial transaction processing systems
  • Exposure to multi-threaded, high volume real-time systems
  • Postilion development skills (source/sink node development)
  • Exposure and participation in Agile methods like Scrum/Kanban
  • Experience in front-end development using the Angular framework

Soft skills

  • Good communication skills, both verbal and non-verbal
  • Self-driven to achieve goals, both immediate or more long term
  • Prepared to grow into a team leader roll

Responsibilities

The role of Developer is divided into the following areas of responsibility:

Technical integration of new clients into the client’s systems.

  • Design
  • Coding
  • Code reviews
  • Write Unit tests

Development testing

  • Perform internal system testing
  • Perform dev testing with external entities
  • Build simulators
  • Perform load testing

Fixes & maintenance on current system

  • Identify and solve existing problems

Enhancements of current functionality

  • System optimisation
  • Improve robustness of system

New functionality design & development

  • Design
  • Coding
  • Code reviews
  • Unit testing

Query resolution

  • 3rd line support
  • Information gathering, interpretation and communication of resolution.

System Security & Audits

  • Regularly evaluate system security
  • Recommend or implement enhancements

Improve development techniques and processes

  • Investigate and propose new development processes and tools
  • Maintain automated build and test process
  • Define and maintain automated deployment process

General:

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position