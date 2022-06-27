UX Designer (CH784) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for UX Designers in their Stellenbosch and Sandton offices.

The purpose of ths role is to develop, implement and influence world class UX design principles, methodologies and designs whilst conforming to the brand fundamental and promise for client experience touch points.

Primary Focus

Design and develop best practice (future fit) client experience touch points that clients find value in through world class designs, research and UX methodologies/principles

Influence UX/UI and brand standards within the confines of company’s brand principles/promise through defining new and innovative design ideas as well as research

Ensure that clients experience our engagement touchpoint to be, memorable, user friendly and seamless navigation to interact with, through an Omni channel delivery, development of standards (library of styles and patterns) and prototypes (static wireframes and interactive prototypes), tested by users

Lead and coordinate the UX team and ensure the team of UI/UX specialists are skilled and connected to clients’ needs

To evaluate the usability of the design through findings and recommendations by real user groups

To support CPO’s and PO’s in prototyping, turning ideas into concrete examples and work shoulder to shoulder with the IT delivery team to realise client value

Experience

Ideal:

At least 2 years’ experience working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines in the financial sector

Strong creative background to support UX methodologies

Essential Experience:

3+ years’ experience in user interface / experience design for web applications and/or mobile devices

A strong focus on interaction design and visual design

Prototyping

Agile software development environment

Collaborating on user experience planning with business, business analysts and developers

Assisting with testing to ensure that UX standards are adhered to

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Front-End Development or Design

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:

Sketch – digital design toolkit

Prototyping using InVision or something similar

Understanding of Agile Practices

A thorough understanding of simplified user-centred design methodologies is a must

Technology related to the industry

Ideal:

Adobe Creative Cloud

Knowledge of HTML and CSS

Design techniques, trends and skills

Principles of creative studio management

Managing client relationships (external supplier relationship management)

Skills

Presentation Skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Working with People

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Must have fingerprints which are detectable/recognisable on the company’s internal electronic banking system

Contactable via own mobile phone

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

