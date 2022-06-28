Application Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Johannesburg, Cape Town and Hermanus.
One of our clients within the IT space is looking for an experience Application Software Developer to join their team.
What we are looking for
The successful candidate will be someone who has experience in the development of database applications; has a strong grasp of database terminology; knowledge of how to query and work with databases; understanding the design and set up of database tables and how these relate to queries. In addition, the candidate will also need to be able to build logic and modular code.
Your knowledge and skills
For this position we would like to get in touch with candidates who demonstrate most of the following personal attributes and technical requirements:
Personal Attributes:
- Passionate about delivering high quality business solutions
- Analytical mindset
- Ability to actively contribute from day one in a fast pace environment
- Can be flexible and quickly learn new technologies and product areas and improving their development skills and understanding of different business processes
- Willingness to continuously learn and improve
- Champions best practices, development processes, and our culture
- Team player – works closely with the team and respects team members
- Willingness to work outside of your comfort zone and take appropriate risks and own consequences
- Works independently with minimal supervision or reminders
- Excellent time management
- Ability to troubleshoot complex problems and work in unfamiliar technical areas
- Can communicate effectively both written and orally to a variety of audiences
Technical Requirements:
- Professional qualification would be an advantage but experience is key
- Minimum 3 years database programming experience
- A good understanding of relational database design
- ERP knowledge would be a plus
- Basic Data model understanding
- An understanding of design patterns
- Has experience working in an agile environment or using the Scrum methodology
- Experience gathering technical requirements and building solutions from those requirements
only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- software
- developer
- application