Application Support Specialist at Parvana Recruitment

Jun 28, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Ensuring applications are up and running (Systems availability).

  • Ensuring the delivery of files/data to billing and reporting systems (Service availability).

  • Implementation of releases across applications in our environment (IT/IS rollouts).

  • Ensuring secure connectivity between mediation systems and clients, internal and external (firewall). (Technology Security).

  • On boarding of financial systems onto the file management system and ensure complete transferring of financial data (Service management).

  • Performing standby duties across mediation applications.

  • Providing insight and driving automation throughout the environment.

Qualifications:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, or other related field

Skills / Experience:

  • 5 years relevant work experience of which at least two or more years is in supporting successful delivery in Application Support.

  • Experience working with agile operating systems, databases such as Oracle.

  • Experience in the use of analytics – log file analysis and troubleshooting.

  • Experience managing senior stakeholders.

  • Professional experience and knowledge of the Telecommunications industry strongly preferred.

  • Experience with Automation is desirable.

Core competencies:

  • Strong UNIX/Linux skill set.

  • Strong SQL Skills

  • Problem Analysis and Problem Solving.

  • Provide automation of mundane processes.

  • Conducting root-cause analysis and resolution activities, and associated documentation for the individual tasks.

Desired Skills:

  • Application
  • Support
  • Specialist

