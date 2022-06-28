Application Tester (Principal)

Jun 28, 2022

Qualifications Required:

  • Bachelor’s level degree or SAP related qualification
  • Please provide proof of Bachelor’s level degree or SAP related qualification when submitting CV

Experience Required:

  • 8+ SAP testing experience.
  • Testing experience in delivering a SAP Solution.

Core Skills:

  • Ability to test application in all required SAP testing phases.

Mandatory Requirements:

Other Requirements:

  • Local Governance experience would be beneficial
  • Safety, Security, and CRM and/or case management experience would be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

  • application tester
  • tester
  • crm
  • case management
  • sap
  • testing applications

