BI Analyst – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Our client requires a BI Analyst who would be responsible for ensuring that the BI infrastructure supports business with information, knowledge and value in solving business issues and challenges, and playing a key role in the BI development lifecycle. Involved in all aspects of information delivery from strategy to development to user support.
Responsibilities:
BI Architecture:
- Liaising with business to ensure the BI infrastructure supports business issues and provides value
- Ongoing monitoring of BI assets in terms of data quality, performance, user-friendliness and relevance, and recommending enhancements
- Performing data quality and data integrity assurance checks of BI assets on an ongoing basis through data analysis, benchmarking, case checking etc
- Liaising with ITS to ensure that IT developments support BI
BI Development
- Liaising with business users to transform business problems into technical and data requirements and specifications
- Liaising with BI Developers in ensuring that specifications are understood and implemented
- Performing data quality and data integrity assurance checks of BI developments through data analysis, benchmarking, case checking etc
- Ongoing change management and communications with various stake holders during development lifecycle
- Responsible for analysing and interpreting the data contained in your data warehouse/data mart environment.
User Support duties:
- Assist business users and Data Analysts in using the BI assets and BI user interfaces to solve business issues
- Assist business users and Data analysts in interpreting data and reports
- Answering queries on data underpinning reports
- Troubleshooting, data investigation and tracking satisfaction with solutions
Data Analysis:
- Performing ad hoc data analyses in support of business issues
- Performing data analysis as precursor to developing data specifications for BI development
Report development and maintenance:
- Creating and maintaining Cognos Report Studio reports and SSRS reports
- Creating and maintaining manual reports and analyses on a routine or ad hoc basis
- Various administrative duties eg maintenance of trigger systems,
- Communication on status of platforms/reports, etc
Requirements:
- A tertiary degree in IT, Computer Science, Information Systems, Informatics, Statistics, Relevant Certifications or other affiliated numerical sciences
- At least 3 years’ knowledge and experience of working with business in an information providing context
- Supporting business issues and problems with intelligence, presenting data in a meaningful and user-friendly way, interpreting results of reports to a business
audience
- At least 3 years’ experience in transforming data into intelligence – manipulating data, creating transformations, analysing data, creating reports or dashboards
- At least 3 years’ knowledge and experience of data systems, data structures and data models
- Extensive experience in troubleshooting data issues, and dealing with data quality issues
- Extensive experience in creating reports using BI software, especially Cognos Report Studio/ PowerBI, but SSRS, Business Objects etc will also suffice
- Knowledge and experience of coding and scripting languages (eg SQL)
- Knowledge and experience of the Python / R programming language will be advantageous
- Knowledge and experience of creating Cognos cubes and Cognos data models (frameworks) will be advantageous
- Advanced Excel skills
- Experience in working with big data volumes will be advantageous
- Experience in the ISP or telecommunications industry will be advantageous.
- Experience with predictive analysis
