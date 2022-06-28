BI Analyst – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Our client requires a BI Analyst who would be responsible for ensuring that the BI infrastructure supports business with information, knowledge and value in solving business issues and challenges, and playing a key role in the BI development lifecycle. Involved in all aspects of information delivery from strategy to development to user support.

Responsibilities:

BI Architecture:

Liaising with business to ensure the BI infrastructure supports business issues and provides value

Ongoing monitoring of BI assets in terms of data quality, performance, user-friendliness and relevance, and recommending enhancements

Performing data quality and data integrity assurance checks of BI assets on an ongoing basis through data analysis, benchmarking, case checking etc

Liaising with ITS to ensure that IT developments support BI

BI Development

Liaising with business users to transform business problems into technical and data requirements and specifications

Liaising with BI Developers in ensuring that specifications are understood and implemented

Performing data quality and data integrity assurance checks of BI developments through data analysis, benchmarking, case checking etc

Ongoing change management and communications with various stake holders during development lifecycle

Responsible for analysing and interpreting the data contained in your data warehouse/data mart environment.

User Support duties:

Assist business users and Data Analysts in using the BI assets and BI user interfaces to solve business issues

Assist business users and Data analysts in interpreting data and reports

Answering queries on data underpinning reports

Troubleshooting, data investigation and tracking satisfaction with solutions

Data Analysis:

Performing ad hoc data analyses in support of business issues

Performing data analysis as precursor to developing data specifications for BI development

Report development and maintenance:

Creating and maintaining Cognos Report Studio reports and SSRS reports

Creating and maintaining manual reports and analyses on a routine or ad hoc basis

Various administrative duties eg maintenance of trigger systems,

Communication on status of platforms/reports, etc

Requirements:

A tertiary degree in IT, Computer Science, Information Systems, Informatics, Statistics, Relevant Certifications or other affiliated numerical sciences

At least 3 years’ knowledge and experience of working with business in an information providing context

Supporting business issues and problems with intelligence, presenting data in a meaningful and user-friendly way, interpreting results of reports to a business

audience At least 3 years’ experience in transforming data into intelligence – manipulating data, creating transformations, analysing data, creating reports or dashboards

At least 3 years’ knowledge and experience of data systems, data structures and data models

Extensive experience in troubleshooting data issues, and dealing with data quality issues

Extensive experience in creating reports using BI software, especially Cognos Report Studio/ PowerBI, but SSRS, Business Objects etc will also suffice

Knowledge and experience of coding and scripting languages (eg SQL)

Knowledge and experience of the Python / R programming language will be advantageous

Knowledge and experience of creating Cognos cubes and Cognos data models (frameworks) will be advantageous

Advanced Excel skills

Experience in working with big data volumes will be advantageous

Experience in the ISP or telecommunications industry will be advantageous.

Experience with predictive analysis

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

BI Analyst

Data systems

BI Software

