BI Analyst – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Jun 28, 2022

Our client requires a BI Analyst who would be responsible for ensuring that the BI infrastructure supports business with information, knowledge and value in solving business issues and challenges, and playing a key role in the BI development lifecycle. Involved in all aspects of information delivery from strategy to development to user support.
Responsibilities:

BI Architecture:

  • Liaising with business to ensure the BI infrastructure supports business issues and provides value

  • Ongoing monitoring of BI assets in terms of data quality, performance, user-friendliness and relevance, and recommending enhancements

  • Performing data quality and data integrity assurance checks of BI assets on an ongoing basis through data analysis, benchmarking, case checking etc

  • Liaising with ITS to ensure that IT developments support BI

BI Development

  • Liaising with business users to transform business problems into technical and data requirements and specifications

  • Liaising with BI Developers in ensuring that specifications are understood and implemented

  • Performing data quality and data integrity assurance checks of BI developments through data analysis, benchmarking, case checking etc

  • Ongoing change management and communications with various stake holders during development lifecycle

  • Responsible for analysing and interpreting the data contained in your data warehouse/data mart environment.

User Support duties:

  • Assist business users and Data Analysts in using the BI assets and BI user interfaces to solve business issues

  • Assist business users and Data analysts in interpreting data and reports

  • Answering queries on data underpinning reports

  • Troubleshooting, data investigation and tracking satisfaction with solutions

Data Analysis:

  • Performing ad hoc data analyses in support of business issues

  • Performing data analysis as precursor to developing data specifications for BI development

Report development and maintenance:

  • Creating and maintaining Cognos Report Studio reports and SSRS reports

  • Creating and maintaining manual reports and analyses on a routine or ad hoc basis

  • Various administrative duties eg maintenance of trigger systems,

  • Communication on status of platforms/reports, etc

Requirements:

  • A tertiary degree in IT, Computer Science, Information Systems, Informatics, Statistics, Relevant Certifications or other affiliated numerical sciences

  • At least 3 years’ knowledge and experience of working with business in an information providing context

  • Supporting business issues and problems with intelligence, presenting data in a meaningful and user-friendly way, interpreting results of reports to a business
    audience

  • At least 3 years’ experience in transforming data into intelligence – manipulating data, creating transformations, analysing data, creating reports or dashboards

  • At least 3 years’ knowledge and experience of data systems, data structures and data models

  • Extensive experience in troubleshooting data issues, and dealing with data quality issues

  • Extensive experience in creating reports using BI software, especially Cognos Report Studio/ PowerBI, but SSRS, Business Objects etc will also suffice

  • Knowledge and experience of coding and scripting languages (eg SQL)

  • Knowledge and experience of the Python / R programming language will be advantageous

  • Knowledge and experience of creating Cognos cubes and Cognos data models (frameworks) will be advantageous

  • Advanced Excel skills

  • Experience in working with big data volumes will be advantageous

  • Experience in the ISP or telecommunications industry will be advantageous.

  • Experience with predictive analysis

Desired Skills:

  • BI Analyst
  • Data systems
  • BI Software

