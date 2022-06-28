Role Purpose:
- Work with the business to document changes to current business practices and assist in process re-engineering and change management planning efforts
- Leads business engagements and works closely with all stakeholders across IT and business to ensure that the business needs are defined and that the most appropriate solution is selected and implemented across the business
- Work with the business to ensure that specifications are appropriately detailed to allow a proper workflow design
- Develop, Configure, and document the design of Business Process workflow
- Works in an Agile environment to determine and deliver Epics, Features and user stories
- Defines business cases as required.
- Defines and executes test cases and facilitates business acceptance testing
Qualification and experience
- Relevant tertiary qualification in IT/ BA Certification
- Minimum 5 – 8 years’ Employee Benefit related experience
Knowledge and Skill
- Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles
- Employee Benefits Business background
- Experience of SQL database design and query writing
- Working knowledge of agile methodology, techniques, and frameworks
- Knowledge of toolsets such as Jira , Confluence will be advantageous.
- Experience in a Dev Ops environment
- Advanced knowledge of data security
- Knowledge of industry compliance regulations
Main responsibilities
General
- Be able to implement Workflow processes using Workflow Design Principles
- Be able to troubleshoot technical and performance issues
- Be able to offer assistance and advice to other team members in the team
- Perform peer reviews of workflow configuration completed by other Business Analyst in the team
Efficiency and Effectiveness
- Understand business processes and data and be able to translate requirements into workflow process automation
- Re-design and optimise existing business processes with workflow automation
- Design reports to deliver process and workflow information to business users e.g. dashboards and reports
- Supports investigation and remediation of production issues
Innovation
- Find innovative solutions to solve business problems that will save the business time and money
- Ability to troubleshoot technical problems, and research possible solutions using the internet and other available resources
Analysis
- Determining system efficiency and functionality by liaising with internal departments and end-users
- Break complex problems down into manageable components to allow for proper workflow design
- Compile accurate specifications to address Business requirements
- Design and configure workflow processes
- Understand the steps required to deliver the functionality and create reliable estimates for the work to be done
Testing
- Take responsibility for testing own deliverables by understanding the permutations and combinations that are required to test the work thoroughly
- Conduct system integration testing by understanding the flow of data between system components
- Supports production deployments processes and performance testing
Desired Skills:
- business analyst
- sql
- jira