Business Analyst

Jun 28, 2022

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION INCLUDE

  • Interrogate statistical reports / models for discrepancies and implement corrective actions accordingly
  • Generate ad-hoc reports and analysis as required.
  • Identify, investigate and reconcile any record discrepancies and system issues.
  • Simplify reports to make it easy for senior management to pick otherwise non-visible trends.
  • Ensure that reports are compiled accurately and timeously.
  • Analysis of any significant variances in the statistical reports that are produced.
  • Analyse our customer and players behaviors and spending patterns and the demographics of our
    customers.
  • Assist with the interrogation of current software effectiveness and proposing modifications
  • Adherence to internal and external policies and procedural regulations to comply with the Gambling Board
    and other related authorities.
  • Implement the statistical reporting process
  • Timeous presentation of reports to relevant stakeholders.
  • Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements.
  • Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology (Power BI).
  • Download the raw data from the monitoring system application, conduct basic analysis and update
    statistical reports & models as required.
  • Clean and synthesise the data to ensure that it is accurate, and it represents the true stats of Sun Slots
    machines.

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • Workflow Analysis
  • BRD
  • As-is process
  • Business Process
  • Process Mapping

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position