RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION INCLUDE
- Interrogate statistical reports / models for discrepancies and implement corrective actions accordingly
- Generate ad-hoc reports and analysis as required.
- Identify, investigate and reconcile any record discrepancies and system issues.
- Simplify reports to make it easy for senior management to pick otherwise non-visible trends.
- Ensure that reports are compiled accurately and timeously.
- Analysis of any significant variances in the statistical reports that are produced.
- Analyse our customer and players behaviors and spending patterns and the demographics of our
customers.
- Assist with the interrogation of current software effectiveness and proposing modifications
- Adherence to internal and external policies and procedural regulations to comply with the Gambling Board
and other related authorities.
- Implement the statistical reporting process
- Timeous presentation of reports to relevant stakeholders.
- Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements.
- Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology (Power BI).
- Download the raw data from the monitoring system application, conduct basic analysis and update
statistical reports & models as required.
- Clean and synthesise the data to ensure that it is accurate, and it represents the true stats of Sun Slots
machines.
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- Workflow Analysis
- BRD
- As-is process
- Business Process
- Process Mapping
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma