Our client in Johannesburg has a Permanent Vacancy for a Business Analyst with a thorough understanding of Business Requirements through a structured process of documenting, validating and translating them into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution
Processes: ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management), CMMI
Technologies: SQL, UML, XML, OO
Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modeling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards, and legislation
Post Graduate Degree
More than 3-5 years experience as a Business Analyst
Testing experience
- Testing and validating the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements
- Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements
- Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution
- Working with multiple business areas and multiple teams that require deep integration of solutions
- Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the application
- Business Case
- Customer Requirements Specification (CRS)
- Product Requirements Specification (PRS)
- Solution Proposal
- Project Documentation
- Test Basket
- Release Notes & Training Material
- Query Report
- Service Level Agreements
- Guidelines, standards, and Reference Examples
- Requirements Validation Report
- Project Management
- SQL queries
- Business Writing Skills
- Presentation and Facilitation Skills
- Solution Architecture
- Process Mapping
- Entity Diagram mapping
- Software testing pack design, functional testing
- Advanced UML course
- BPMN Course
Desired Skills:
