Business System Analyst – SANDTON/ Remote – R800 Per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A global insurance company offering wellness solutions is on the hunt for a Business System Analyst to join their dynamic team. They are global thought leaders passionate about innovating in order to not only achieve financial success but to ignite positive and meaningful change within the society

You will be required is to infuse technological solutions to business-related problems to align IT development with business strategy, including client needs. You will also be required to build exciting new solutions that increase the company’s member engagement in their world-class wellness program

Requirements:

At least 5 years’ experience in a Business Analyst role

Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Business Systems Analyst

Sound experience in applying and implementing Business and System Analysis

Visio

Jira

Business writing skills

Communication (Presentation and facilitation skills)

Process mapping

Stakeholder management

End User Acceptance Testing (BAV)

Technologies: Enterprise Architect, SoapUI / REST, XML, JSON, SQL

Software architecture, facilitating requirements and design sessions, data modelling techniques, UML Process Design

Test Analyst skills

Processes: ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management)

Other: Industry compliance standards and legislation

Qualification:

Matric

NQF Level 7: Relevant Bachelor’s Degree and BA Certification or BA Diploma or Advanced BA Qualification

Reference Number for this position is GZ55276 which is a 12-month contract position offering a contract rate of between R750 to R850 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

