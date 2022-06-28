Full Stack Javascript Engineers at VAT IT

We’re looking for Full stack Javascript engineers to join us in building a cutting-edge, dynamic and high quality HR and payroll platform. Our platform has been built from the ground up with developer experience and delivery velocity in mind. You’ll be working on a well-structured application with minimal tech debt, but with plenty of room to investigate new technologies and implement/own your own application domain services. We’re building an excellent engineering culture geared towards personal development and learning, and you’ll alwats be pushed to work with new and interesting areas (with the support of your team of course).

Our stack is currently a NextJS Typescript application, with some API endpoints acting as a BFF for a few other serverless services. We’re using prisma with PostgreSQL for the DB layer and deploying everything on AWS.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

typescript

NodeJS

PostgreSQL

Mysql

problem solving skills.

Proactive

jest

experience writing automated tests

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position