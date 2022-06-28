PLC Technician – Gauteng Midrand

PLC Technician

Our awesome client based in Midrand is looking for a PLC Technician.

PLC Technician for which the specifications indicated below:

Qualifications: Minimum National Diploma S4 Electrical Engineering Light Current or at least N6 National Diploma

Minimum National Diploma S4 Electrical Engineering Light Current or at least N6 National Diploma Experience:3-5 years Heavy Industrial Plant experience on following:

o PLC Programming (Preferrable Schneider Electric PLC, Siemens PLC or Rockwell PLC) for engineering projects and maintenance

o SCADA Development and Engineering & Maintenance

o HMI Development & Maintenance

o Networks Engineering & Maintenance

o Field Instrumentation Integration and Maintenance (Pressure, Level, Temperature & Flow)

o Must have completed at least 5 Engineering Upgrade Projects on Industrial plant including PLC, SCADA, HMI, Networks and Instrumentation

Extra COURSES

o PLC Courses with OEM (SCHNEIDER, SIEMENS, ROCKWELL)

o SCADA/HMI Courses (Adroit, CITECH, Wonderware)

o Safety

Desired Skills:

Heavy Industrial Plant

PLC Programming

SCADA Development and Engineering & Maintenance

Engineering Upgrade Projects

HMI

SCADA

PLC

Learn more/Apply for this position