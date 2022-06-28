Principal Application Tester – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

8+ SAP testing experience.

Testing experience in delivering a SAP Solution

Desired Skills:

SAP testing

test application

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Bachelor’s level degree or SAP related qualification

– 8+ years SAP Testing experience

– Local Governance experience would be beneficial

– It is strongly recommended that potential candidates reside in Cape Town

– Safety, Security, and CRM and/or case management experience would be beneficial

Learn more/Apply for this position