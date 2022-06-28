Programmer (Hybris E-Commerce) – Western Cape Brackenfell

One of the retail giants in South Africa is looking for a Programmer II to join their fantatsic team of programmers.

Qualifications and Skills:

Diploma/Degree in Information Systems/BSc Computer Science (or similar)

3+ years eCommerce – esSAP Hybrispecially SAP Hybris Commerce development. (essential)

3+ years Hybris Marketing, SAP Cloud 4 Service, SAP Customer Activity Repository, SAP ERP (desirable)

3+ years experience in being a developer within a development team. (essential)

3+ years experience in software development and testing. (essential)

3+ years experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps (essential)

2+ years experience in cloud solutions. (desirable)

Knowledge and Skills

3+ years Agile/Scrum Tool set, preferably Atlassian (desirable)

3+ years Ant, Maven or Gradle Build Tools (essential)

3+ years experience in distributed source control systems, like GIT (essential)

3+ years JSP, JavaScript, XHTML, HTML5, CSS, Java 8 Object Orientation Programming (essential)

3+ years Angular JS 4 and Type Script (desirable)

3+ years Cloud Services (AWS Lamda) (essential)

3+ years strong understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest) (essential)

2+ years hands on experience in a DevOps environment (essential)

Apply now for more info and lets get those applications across 🙂 ..

Desired Skills:

SAP Hybris

E-Commerce

SAP Cloud

Agile

Devops

Javascript

HTML

CSS

Java

AWS Lambda

Programming methods

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position