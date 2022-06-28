Project Manager 1 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in Johannesburg has a Permanent vacancy for a Project Manager who possesses and applies in depth knowledge of own discipline through a degree/certification or equivalent work experience
- GR 12 or Equal Certificates and/or Some Tertiary Qualifications
- Prince 2/PMBOK
- Uses best practices and knowledge to contribute to process improvement to completion of complex/difficult
- Has a thorough understanding of recognized generic industry bodies of knowledge and specialist bodies of knowledge as necessary.
- Has gained a thorough knowledge of the domain of the
- Able to apply the knowledge effectively in unfamiliar situations and actively maintains own knowledge and contributes to the development of others.
- Rapidly absorbs new information and applies it effective
- Defines, documents and carries out small projects or sub-projects (typically less than six months, with limited budget, limited interdependency with other projects, and no significant strategic impact), alone or with a small team, actively participating in all phas
- Identifies, assesses and manages risks to the success of the
- Applies appropriate project management methods and tools whether predictive (plan-driven) approaches or adaptive (iterative/agile) approach
- Agrees project approach with stakeholders, and prepares realistic plans (including quality, risk and communications plans) and tracks activities against the project schedule, managing stakeholder involvement as appropriat
- Monitors costs, timescales and resources used, and takes action where these deviate from agreed tolerances.
- Ensures that own projects are formally closed and, where appropriate, subsequently reviewed, and that lessons learned are recorded
- Maintains an awareness of developing practices and their application and takes responsibility for driving own development
Competencies
- Must be willing to be onsite at the client, as and when required
- Good relationship with the Account Managers
- Ensure that the team log their time/hours on JIRA per project
- Ensure that TeamDeck is updated every week to ensure the correct projects and timelines are loaded
- Update the Time Lost report on a Weekly Basis
- Responsible for setting up the Sprint Planning Sessions and Retrospect’s
- Need to setup and attend daily stand-ups
- Need to compile minutes of meetings and distribute
- Update weekly Project Status Presentations/Dashboards
- Send out Daily Status Updates (if required and depending on the project)
- Follow up with the Project Team on tasks/deliverables/estimates
- Ensure that all Project Documentation/Artefacts are loaded onto SharePoint/Teams
- Ensure that all project communication happens via Teams
- High-level understanding of what the Project/Business is about
- Pull the team’s time-logged reports from JIRA
- Must be part of the PM CoE
- Ensure that proper documentation is compiled and signed off for any deployments/releases
- Send out release notes after each deployment
- Assist with arranging support during or after deployments
- Being professional and a custodian of the Sybrin Culture at all times
Desired Skills:
