Project Manager IT at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
All applicants need to be fully vaccinated
Responsibilities
- Project Delivery
- Drive end to end delivery of IAP Project for the Client through robust project planning and reporting to ensure overdue items are brought back in line or with renegotiated delivery timelines
- Coordinate a number of work streams and their interdependencies in pursuit of the desired goals by providing leadership, influencing and directing the transition
- Ensure correct governance is followed in the establishment of the project and ensure correct budget and forecasting management
- Manage and ensure all governance and administration is updated timeously across prescribed systems and documentation. Maintain working committee, steering committee, monthly, weekly, and ad-hoc reporting updates timeously
- Provide high level conceptual input into the business design of the area where the in-flight initiatives will impact on business design
- Achieve programme objectives within the given cost and schedule constraints and with the allocated resources
- Make the required decisions or facilitate decision making to ensure agreed objectives will be achieved
- Manage the impact on project objectives when scope changes have significant repercussions on delivery
- Ensure effective staff allocation and optimum utilisation of these resources
- Establish an effective communication network
- Manage team dynamics including resolution of conflicts
- Ensure successful embedment of the solution into the business through appropriate organisational change management intervention
- Ensure that benefits defined in business cases are managed and realized, and that potential shortfalls or changes in the environment are highlighted to steering committees. Make recommendations to realign the project if it becomes apparent that intended benefits will not be realised
- Review the performance of project team members against project timelines, agreed outputs and defined quality standards. Ensure proper consequence management is in place for poor delivery
- Ensure smooth transition of the programme to business as usual with a focus on continued delivery after closure
- Project Governance
- Action and drive a culture of proactive compliance to the project management standards and frameworks
- Ensure the development of project update reports according to the frequencies determined by the key stakeholders. Present the reports to the steering committees
- Ensure that all risks and issues are properly logged, classified and escalated as required
- Review project risk logs to identify high impact high probability items and work with team leaders to ensure that adequate risk mitigation and risk acceptance takes place
- Review the work prepared or executed by members of the project teams to ensure adequate quality and completeness
- Risk Management
- Drive a culture of proactive compliance and risk management within the project
- Implement risk and conformance management structures and reporting frameworks to proactively manage business risks and provide an early warning system on an EXCO level
- Review the risk management and compliance practices of the project as a whole and highlight areas that require improvement. Ensure that stakeholders understand their responsibility for risk ownership
- Relationship and Stakeholder Management
- Liaise and engage with various internal Stakeholders to secure their respective support in the implementation of the project and ensuring sufficient capacity exists
- Manage key stakeholders across the business by ensuring their issues, objectives and priorities are reflected in the agreed solutions
- Interact with executive management to appraise them of developments and progress in implementing the project
Qualifications and experience
- Investment Administration Platform Implementation Experience, 10+ Years in Project / Programme Management
- Financial Services and I.T. Project management experience required
- Dealing with people – Expert Level
- Extensive Project Management Skills – PMBOK / SCRUM or other Agile Methodologies – Expert Level
- Understanding of business process – Expert Level
- Networking and relationship management – Expert Level
- Strong influencing and negotiating skills – Expert Level
- Relationship management at executive level – Advanced Level
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
