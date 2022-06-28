Project Manager IT at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

Project Delivery

Drive end to end delivery of IAP Project for the Client through robust project planning and reporting to ensure overdue items are brought back in line or with renegotiated delivery timelines

Coordinate a number of work streams and their interdependencies in pursuit of the desired goals by providing leadership, influencing and directing the transition

Ensure correct governance is followed in the establishment of the project and ensure correct budget and forecasting management

Manage and ensure all governance and administration is updated timeously across prescribed systems and documentation. Maintain working committee, steering committee, monthly, weekly, and ad-hoc reporting updates timeously

Provide high level conceptual input into the business design of the area where the in-flight initiatives will impact on business design

Achieve programme objectives within the given cost and schedule constraints and with the allocated resources

Make the required decisions or facilitate decision making to ensure agreed objectives will be achieved

Manage the impact on project objectives when scope changes have significant repercussions on delivery

Ensure effective staff allocation and optimum utilisation of these resources

Establish an effective communication network

Manage team dynamics including resolution of conflicts

Ensure successful embedment of the solution into the business through appropriate organisational change management intervention

Ensure that benefits defined in business cases are managed and realized, and that potential shortfalls or changes in the environment are highlighted to steering committees. Make recommendations to realign the project if it becomes apparent that intended benefits will not be realised

Review the performance of project team members against project timelines, agreed outputs and defined quality standards. Ensure proper consequence management is in place for poor delivery

Ensure smooth transition of the programme to business as usual with a focus on continued delivery after closure

Project Governance

Action and drive a culture of proactive compliance to the project management standards and frameworks

Ensure the development of project update reports according to the frequencies determined by the key stakeholders. Present the reports to the steering committees

Ensure that all risks and issues are properly logged, classified and escalated as required

Review project risk logs to identify high impact high probability items and work with team leaders to ensure that adequate risk mitigation and risk acceptance takes place

Review the work prepared or executed by members of the project teams to ensure adequate quality and completeness

Risk Management

Drive a culture of proactive compliance and risk management within the project

Implement risk and conformance management structures and reporting frameworks to proactively manage business risks and provide an early warning system on an EXCO level

Review the risk management and compliance practices of the project as a whole and highlight areas that require improvement. Ensure that stakeholders understand their responsibility for risk ownership

Relationship and Stakeholder Management

Liaise and engage with various internal Stakeholders to secure their respective support in the implementation of the project and ensuring sufficient capacity exists

Manage key stakeholders across the business by ensuring their issues, objectives and priorities are reflected in the agreed solutions

Interact with executive management to appraise them of developments and progress in implementing the project

Qualifications and experience

Investment Administration Platform Implementation Experience, 10+ Years in Project / Programme Management

Financial Services and I.T. Project management experience required

Dealing with people – Expert Level

Extensive Project Management Skills – PMBOK / SCRUM or other Agile Methodologies – Expert Level

Understanding of business process – Expert Level

Networking and relationship management – Expert Level

Strong influencing and negotiating skills – Expert Level

Relationship management at executive level – Advanced Level

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

agile

scrum

investment

Project Manager

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position