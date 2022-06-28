SAP Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Jun 28, 2022

Calling all SAP EWM experts, we have a great project at our Client who will be working on new projects and supporting offshore projects.

Work Model:

  • GautengHybrid

Technical/Functional skills required:

  • Expert working knowledge of SAP Extended Warehouse Management customizing: setting up storage control, warehouse process types, structural elements – including master data, goods receipt, goods issue processes.
  • Extended knowledge across all Logistical SAP modules including good knowledge on Warehouse Management.
  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
  • Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
  • Advantageous, not compulsory:
  • PPF, ERP/EWM Integration, Warehouse related customizing in ERP: Plant, Warehouse, Storage location
  • SAP Materials Management.
  • Solution Manager experience.
  • MS Office tools (Excel, Word & PowerPoint).

JIRA and Confluence.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP EWM
  • SAP MM
  • SAP Implementation
  • SAP WM

