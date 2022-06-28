SAP Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Calling all SAP EWM experts, we have a great project at our Client who will be working on new projects and supporting offshore projects.

Work Model:

GautengHybrid

Technical/Functional skills required:

Expert working knowledge of SAP Extended Warehouse Management customizing: setting up storage control, warehouse process types, structural elements – including master data, goods receipt, goods issue processes.

Extended knowledge across all Logistical SAP modules including good knowledge on Warehouse Management.

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing

Advantageous, not compulsory:

PPF, ERP/EWM Integration, Warehouse related customizing in ERP: Plant, Warehouse, Storage location

SAP Materials Management.

Solution Manager experience.

MS Office tools (Excel, Word & PowerPoint).

JIRA and Confluence.

Desired Skills:

SAP EWM

SAP MM

SAP Implementation

SAP WM

