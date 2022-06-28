Senior SharePoint Administrator – Gauteng

We currently have a role available for a Senior SharePoint Administrator with 4-6 years experience in SharePoint Online 2nd and 3rd level support, InfoPath, Power Automate, and SQL Queries on some InfoPath forms.

Work Mode: Remote

Location preference: Cape Town

Desired Skills:

InfoPath

Power Automate

SQL Queries

Java Script

HTML

CSS

sharepoint online

