Solutions Architect ( FinTech) – Western Cape Brackenfell

Jun 28, 2022

A retail powerhouse in the beautiful city of Cape Town have a role for a Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate should have:
Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)
Architecture Framework certification (e.g. TOGAF)

  • 7-10 yrs Working experience within the IT industry
  • 5+ yrs Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architecture, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)
  • 5+ yrs Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well designed complex enterprise class systems
  • 5+ yrs Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment
  • 5+ yrs Experience architecting and developing n-tier applications using multiple programming languages and paradigms
  • 5+ yrs Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices
  • 2-3 yrs Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team
  • 2-3 yrs Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture
  • 5-10 yrs Experience implementing solutions in an architecture capacity in the FinTech industry
  • 3-5yrs Experience in architecting FinTech solutions from a security perspective
  • 3-5yrs Experience in architecting payment platforms and supporting technologies

Job Objectives:

  • Produce viable and cost effective data, application and technology architectures and designs for FinTech functional and non-functional requirements in line with architecture standards within the agreed deliverable timelines:
  • Develop and maintain an understanding of the business strategy and business priorities for FinTech services.
  • Develop the landscape roadmap and blueprints in line with the strategic business direction.

  • Analyse and understand FinTech business requirements and translate the requirements into the most effective solution architecture with minimal customization and/or advise on suitable solution alternatives.

  • Serve as the primary solution architecture and design authority for all project and operational stakeholders, and ensure architecture quality across all solutions that enable the FinTech business domain.

  • Be clearly identified as the senior design authority as it relates to the FinTech business domain and provide technical guidance and leadership in solution proposals, RFIs, RFPs, and project teams.
  • Partner with the Enterprise Architect and other Solution Architects in support of the definition and development of the overall retail solution landscape.

  • Detect critical deficiencies in the FinTech architectures and recommend improvements.

  • Contribute to solution architecture and design standards and SDLC governance requirements:

  • Maintain and manage FinTech related architecture artifacts in the Enterprise Architecture repository and ensure that the content is effectively organized and controlled so as to maintain architectural consistency.
  • Contribute to the definition of a framework for Solution Architecture and the policies, procedures and templates that guide and govern Solution Architecture processes.
  • Contribute to the development of architecture principles and compliance criteria to guide technology decisions.

