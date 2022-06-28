SQL DBA Specialist at SA Taxi Development Finance

Senior SQL DBA Specialist.

Main Purpose:

Responsible for the performance, integrity, security, maintenance and support of all the Company databases. You’ll be involved in the planning and development of the databases, as well as in troubleshooting any issues on behalf of the MI and BI Teams.

Accountabilities:

Responsible for the design, development, installation, configuration, upgrade, administration, monitoring and maintenance of complex database environments.

Participates in the design and creation of complex databases.

Responsible for quality control and auditing of databases to ensure accurate and appropriate use of data.

Works with management to develop database strategies to support company needs.

Consults with and advises users on access to various databases.

Works directly with users to resolve data conflicts and inappropriate data usage.

Directs the maintenance and use of the corporate data dictionary.

Establishes physical database parameters

Codes database descriptions and specifies identifiers of database to database management system or directs others in coding database descriptions.

Manage and maintain the entire T-SQL environment (servers, databases & tables)

Initiate and manage technical projects on Live and Test environment

Successfully trouble shoot problems on Live and Test environment

Identify potential problems and risks and recommend permanent solutions to be implemented

Provide recommendations on SQL Database risk items such as permissions, encryption methods and techniques

Test and modify databases to ensure they operate reliably

Manage database access by recommending permission matrix and on-going user management

Implement security measures to ensure relevant access is given based on company requirements

Design maintenance procedures and make them operational across the business

Ensure the databases meet company requirements

Manage and maintain database security/integrity and backup procedures

Manage and recommend SQL Database security and optimisation enhancements

Optimise T-SQL-code and Server and Database architecture

Update SQL environments (if and when needed)

Assist in Disaster & Recovery plans and operations (if and when needed)

Identify newer methods to better the current environment

Assist 3rd parties and internal resources with SQL related items

Define objectives through consultation with staff at all levels

Provide support to the corresponding IT team and personnel

Skills/Experience Required:

Minimum Microsoft Certified Database Administrator (MCDBA certification)

Minimum Microsoft SQL Server Database (MSSQL Certification)

Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science

Minimum 10 years’ experience in SQL installation on servers (including SQL config and settings)

Working experience with Transaction Log Replication essential

Strong ability to write and assess queries in T-SQL

Thorough working experience and knowledge of SQL Views, Triggers, Stored Procedures

Business/system analysis experience is beneficial

ITIL foundation course is beneficial

COBIT course is beneficial

Competencies Required:

Effective teamwork and self-management

People skills

Analytical skills

Communication and problem solving

Project management

Desired Skills:

MCDBA

MSSQL

SQL installation

SQL configuration

Transaction Log Replication

T-SQL

SQL Views

Triggers

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

