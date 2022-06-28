SQL Operational Database Administration Manager – Western Cape Bellville

What will you do?
The SQL Operational Database Administration Manager is responsible to manage a team of SQL Database Administrators and Specialist which may be of Senior, Intermediate and Junior levels. The manager must be familiar with the general concepts of database management and is expected to manage across platforms and not be specific to a specific database. The manager is responsible to ensure proper distribution of work across the team and management of the team. The manager is further responsible for the management of the team activities to ensure the ongoing performance and availability of the database systems. The manager is also expected to implement reviews and controls to ensure ongoing improvements and optimization of the database service provided. The manager must also review and implement process improvements and automations to drive efficiency and/or improved service quality of the database service.
What will make you successful in this role?
The SQL Operational Database Administration Manager must be:
People Orientated
- Prioritization of operational work delegated to the team
- Managing workload in team – assign tasks
- Reviews and evaluates Teamwork and prepares performance agreements
- Train and mentor junior team members on process and technology.
- Cross skilling – enable everyone to work on all environments
- Review and manage team invoices and standby claims
- Perform team’s KPAs
Planning Orientated
- Create and manage of internal Roadmap items regarding Database Service
- Initiate and drive automating daily database operations
- Identify opportunities for operational efficiency through innovation and integration
- Review and recommend changes to database management systems (including implementation of new releases, upgrades and patches as well as recommendations to change to different systems and related migration plans).
- Implement a SQL database patch management strategy.
- Review and Ensure Capacity planning (Storage, Processing and Database Configuration)
- Co-ordinate DBMS migration activities
- Ensure implementation of Service Monitoring and Alerting systems and processes
- Manage of infrastructure management and implementation (quotes/business cases/design)
- Assist in billing model development and automation
- Engage with Project manager on Database projects
- Interact with clients to balance Delivery to Requirements
- SQL client quote process and finance list
- Provide Periodic Reporting of the environment
- Co-ordinate BI and MIS reporting to required information recipients across groups
- Ensure that SQL MIS is updated for the environment
- Manage and provide feedback of Audit report and risk reviews
- Manage of SQL vulnerabilities and patch process
Operationally Orientated
- Change management planning and coordinating
- Incident management and coordinating
- Afterhours escalation points for all incidents etc.
- Ensure that database maintenance activities are performed
- Define and ensure daily operational tasks needed for optimal database performance and stability are carried out by the DBAs
Qualifications and Experience:
Qualification
- Matric
- Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
- Database Administration certification
Experience
- 12-year working experience as a SQL DBA
- 3 years’ experience managing a SQL DBA team technically
- Experience in applying Project management principles
- Experience in new technology research
- Experience in report writing and administration
- Experience in Compliance monitoring
Knowledge and Skills
- IT Data Analysis
- Database Knowledge
- Database Security
- Project Coordination
- Risk Management
Personal Attributes
- Organisational savvy – Contributing through others
- Manages complexity – Contributing through others
- Plans and aligns – Contributing through others
- Optimises work processes – Contributing through others
- Being resilient – Contributing through others
- Builds effective teams – Contributing through others
- Nimble learning – Contributing through others
Core Competencies
- Being resilient – Contributing through others
- Collaborates – Contributing through others
- Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others
- Customer focus – Contributing through others
- Drives results – Contributing through others
Desired Skills:
- IT Data Analysis
- Database Knowledge
- Database Security
- Project Coordination
- Risk Management
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma