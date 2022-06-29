BI Developer

Jun 29, 2022

We are looking for a BI Developer with 4-6 years’ experience providing BI reports, performing SQL queries – design, code, test, and aggregate the results to create useful information, Data Visualisation, who has the ability to use BI tools e.g. Power BI, experience in Redshift and AWS – not mandatory but will be preferred.

Work mode Hybrid – Cape Town based.
Desired Skills:

  • BI Reports
  • SQL
  • Data Visualisation
  • Power BI
  • Redshift
  • AWS

