BI Developer

We are looking for a BI Developer with 4-6 years’ experience providing BI reports, performing SQL queries – design, code, test, and aggregate the results to create useful information, Data Visualisation, who has the ability to use BI tools e.g. Power BI, experience in Redshift and AWS – not mandatory but will be preferred.

Work mode Hybrid – Cape Town based.

Desired Skills:

BI Reports

SQL

Data Visualisation

Power BI

Redshift

AWS

