Business analyst (BI)

Hybrid work model : BUSINESS ANALYST – BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
Your duties:
- Identify, analyze and resolve data queries within the data warehouse environment
- Execute data impact studies relating to the on-boarding of new business solutions
- Identify, analyze, design and implement data-driven solutions for business users on existing and new initiatives
- Visualize data for business users using tools e.g. Google Data Studio
Requirements:
- Relevant degree in Industrial Engineering, Business Analysis, Information Systems
- Valid Driver’s License with own transport for travel when required
- Plus 2 – 5 years experience in business-, system-, functional requirement specifications
- Knowledge of supply chain management systems e.g. distribution transaction systems, warehouse management system
- Experience in a logistics or retail environment
- Experience in business-, system-, functional requirement specifications
- Advanced MS Office Skills, particularly Excel
You should also have:
- Analytical process and systems thinking essential
- Proactive approach to problem-solving
- Self-starter willing to show initiative and approach tasks with a “hands-on” attitude
- Ability to thrive under pressure and deadlines
- Ability to function within various different teams and environments, but also work independently
- Excellent communication skills
Desired Skills:
- logistics
- Systems Development Lifecycle
- agile methodologies
- Business Intelligence Reporting Systems
- Google Data Studio
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A World class Logistics service provider, this Group has one of the largest footprints in Southern Africa. Operating across 10 African countries, the businesses include many of the most trusted brands on the continent.
The Businesses seek to create value in everything they do. They strive to ensure that, wherever possible, they open up exciting career development paths for committed, high-performance employees.
By living their values on a daily basis, every business maintains an ongoing focus on the group’s ultimate purpose, to make a positive difference in the lives of our customers
Excellent bonuses have been paid for the last 13 years, even through COVID.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident fund
- medical aid
- Annual Bonus
- Performance Bonus