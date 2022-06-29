C# Developer Azure Cloud – Gauteng Midrand

Type: Contract

Contract Start Date: Immediately

Contract End Date: 31 December 2024

Salary: R140 – R250 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

ROLE PURPOSE

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps) Soft skills

Excellent communication skills and team-oriented

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Experience & Skills

2 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies

Experience with:

C# Core

Netcore

REST

SQL or NoSQL databases

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM

Technical Knowledge Required

Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with GitHub actions.

Experience in Software development including:

Unit testing

Dependency Injection

Knowledge in:

MS SQL Server

RabbitMQ

Entity Framework

Well versed in code architecture and patterns:

Domain-driven design (DDD)

Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)

Factory pattern

Repo pattern

Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions

Understanding of

Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends

Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation

OAuth, and other web-based authentication

Soft Skills

Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behavior in a distributed team

Ability to work as part of a team, to work interdependently as well as independently

SELF STARTER

Strong problem-solving capabilities are required

Submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation

Strong presentation skills

Above-board work ethics

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Willing and able to travel internationally

