C# Developer Azure Cloud – Gauteng Midrand

Type: Contract
Contract Start Date: Immediately
Contract End Date: 31 December 2024
Salary: R140 – R250 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)
ROLE PURPOSE
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps) Soft skills
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
Experience & Skills
- 2 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Experience with:
- C# Core
- Netcore
- REST
- SQL or NoSQL databases
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM
Technical Knowledge Required
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with GitHub actions.
- Experience in Software development including:
- Unit testing
- Dependency Injection
- Knowledge in:
- MS SQL Server
- RabbitMQ
- Entity Framework
- Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
- Domain-driven design (DDD)
- Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
- Factory pattern
- Repo pattern
- Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions
Understanding of
- Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
- Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation
- OAuth, and other web-based authentication
Soft Skills
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behavior in a distributed team
- Ability to work as part of a team, to work interdependently as well as independently
- SELF STARTER
- Strong problem-solving capabilities are required
- Submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internationally
Desired Skills:
- C#
- C# Core
- ASP.NET Core
- REST
- SQL
- NoSQL
- Agile
- Scrum
- GitHub
- Unit Testing
- Dependency Injection
- MS SQL Server
- RabbitMQ
- Entity Framework
- Domain Driven Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree