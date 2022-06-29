C# Developer Azure Cloud – Gauteng Midrand

Jun 29, 2022

Type: Contract
Contract Start Date: Immediately
Contract End Date: 31 December 2024

Salary: R140 – R250 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

ROLE PURPOSE

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps) Soft skills
  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Experience & Skills

  • 2 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Experience with:
  • C# Core
  • Netcore
  • REST
  • SQL or NoSQL databases
  • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM

Technical Knowledge Required

  • Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with GitHub actions.
  • Experience in Software development including:
  • Unit testing
  • Dependency Injection
  • Knowledge in:
  • MS SQL Server
  • RabbitMQ
  • Entity Framework
  • Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
  • Domain-driven design (DDD)
  • Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
  • Factory pattern
  • Repo pattern
  • Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions

Understanding of

  • Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
  • Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation
  • OAuth, and other web-based authentication

Soft Skills

  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behavior in a distributed team
  • Ability to work as part of a team, to work interdependently as well as independently
  • SELF STARTER
  • Strong problem-solving capabilities are required
  • Submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationally

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • C# Core
  • ASP.NET Core
  • REST
  • SQL
  • NoSQL
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • GitHub
  • Unit Testing
  • Dependency Injection
  • MS SQL Server
  • RabbitMQ
  • Entity Framework
  • Domain Driven Design

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

