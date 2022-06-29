Senior Data Engineer

The Data Engineering team is focused on designing, building, and troubleshooting data processing systems that are secure, reliable, fault-tolerant, scalable, and efficient.

We are currently working towards building a completely new Real-Time Event-Driven Architecture for data processing using open-source and serverless technologies such as Debezium, BigQuery, Flink, Kafka, among others. This new Lakehouse will serve as the central source of truth, which multiple internal users will have access to, to drive their daily/monthly/quarterly decisions.

Our client is growing quickly, which brings a number of unique and interesting challenges. As such, data within the organisation is also growing quickly. This brings a lot of opportunities for you to shape the tools, technologies, and culture around data in the company.

This position reports to the Data Systems Director

Your responsibilities will include:

Designing, developing, testing, and maintaining data architectures.

Preparing data for descriptive, predictive and prescriptive modeling

Automating repetitive tasks and manual processes related with the data usage

Optimizing data delivery

Designing, developing, and testing large stream data pipelines to ingest, aggregate, clean, and distribute data models ready for analysis

Ensuring the highest standard in data integrity

Leveraging best practices in continuous integration and delivery

Collaborating with other engineers, ML experts, analysts, and stakeholders to produce the most efficient and valuable solutions

Contributing to our data democratisation and literacy vision by making accessible and easy-to-use data products and tools

Implementing features, technology, and processes that move us towards industry best practices, improving on scalability, efficiency, reliability, and security

Operations and ownership of systems in production, responding to incidents

Attributes required:

Works well with people and is passionate about helping people be their best

Is a team player, an active listener, mentor, and able to communicate well

Shows solid reasoning and decision making, with the ability to work under pressure

Is passionate about technology, systems and data

Is curious, always learning, and keeping up to date with the industry

Has a deep understanding of data pipelining, streaming, and Big Data technologies, methods, patterns, and techniques.

Has a solid grasp on data modeling, schema design, data warehouse, and data lake design and implementation

Can troubleshoot complex database operations and performance issues

Can automate tasks using shell scripting or writing small applications

Qualifications & Experience:

Comp-sci Degree or 3 years relevant industry experience

Experience with open source relational database systems (e.g. MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc)

Significant technical experience and a proven track record of data modeling and schema design

A thorough understanding of database and data warehousing principles (e.g. OLAP, Data Marts, Star Schema, Snowflake, etc)

Write code (we use Java and Python)

Familiar with CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, Travis, Circle CI, etc

Experience with Kafka, PubSub, or other event-based systems

Experience with stream data pipeline frameworks or solutions such as Apache Flink, Apache Beam, Storm, Databricks, etc.

Experience with data warehousing, data lakes, lambda/kappa architectures

Experience working in cloud environments and with containerisation frameworks, tools and platforms (e.g Docker, Kubernetes, GKE, etc).

Desired Skills:

Big data

Java

python

OLAP

Data Marts

Jenkins

Learn more/Apply for this position