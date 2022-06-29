Snr Java Developer (Application Platform Services) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the high-performance Application Platform Services team of a leading global Insurer seeking your coding expertise to be its next Snr Java Developer. You will work on exciting new projects and product enhancements for both web & mobile platforms, supporting projects throughout the project lifecycle, including requirements, design, implementation, release and post-release support. The Senior Java Developer in the Application Platform Services area must be technically able to support and maintain the deployed applications on dev, test and production environments. The ideal candidate must have a minimum of Matric/Grade 12 with 6 years Java systems development including proficiency with Java EE, SOAP, REST, WebLogic & experience with Unit Testing and mocking frameworks, Source Control with GIT and OO design principles and development patterns.

DUTIES:

Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality.

Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency.

Perform accurate development estimation.

Produce technical specifications and designs.

Can help with quality assurance and provide comments.

Present to senior stakeholders.

Offer support and guidance to peers.

Perform analysis at a strategic level and understand principles of business, technical and enterprise architecture.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum –

Matric/Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications.

6 Years Java systems development experience.

Java EE knowledge and experience.

Experience with SOAP and REST services.

Unit Testing and mocking frameworks.

Source Control, experience with GIT.

Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic).

Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns.

Technical and business writing skills.

Presentation and facilitation skills.

Preferred –

IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar).

Angular Framework.

Spring Framework.

SQL and ORM experience.

Presentation layer development (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, GWT, Spring MVC).

Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.).

Exposure to Agile principles and methodologies, including Continuous Integration and Test-Driven Development.

Advantageous –

Honours Degree.

DevOps/Continuous Integration.

Exposure to the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence, Bamboo and Bitbucket).

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Passionate about technology and development.

Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines.

Personal organisation and time management skills.

Communication skills (written, verbal/presenting and listening).

Stress management.

Customer focused.

Results oriented.

Able to resolve conflict.

Creative.

Innovative.

Self-driven.

Attention to detail.

Ability to build relationships with people from all different backgrounds and at different job levels.

COMMENTS:

