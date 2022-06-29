Technical Support Analyst at HR Options – Gauteng Sandton

Administrative Duties:

– Updating and maintaining asset allocation spreadsheets.

– Updating and maintaining client portfolio performance spreadsheets.

– Assisting the Investments Team with Monthly and Quarterly client investment reporting.

– Utilising Investments systems for research and reporting – Bloomberg, FactSet, IRESS, MorningStar, MoneyMate, etc

– Distributing asset allocation & other information to selected clients – both internal and external.

– Assisting Investments Team with preparing and submitting trade instructions to BCI and LISPS as and when required.

– Keeping and monitoring a log of Wrap Fund instructions submitted by the Investments Team for successful implementation

– Monitoring implementation by the LISPS by interacting with the LISPS and reporting weekly to Investment Team on status of instructions submitted.

– Preparation and distribution of Fact Sheets and MPIDs.

– Due Diligence submissions to Trustees(in respect of new funds to be utilized where trustee DD requirements exist).

– Submitting requests for new fund accounts to be opened.

– Sourcing Wrap Fund/ Model Portfolio data from the various LISPS and aggregating the information for various uses by CIO, MD, Sales Team, Business Development Team & Marketing Team.

– Maintaining a spreadsheet of total AUM exposure to underlying investment managers across CIS FoF’s and Wrap Funds.

– General data & analytics support to internal investment meetings – maintaining a wide array of investment decision making tools used by the Investments Team.

– Developing positive and effective relationships with asset managers, LISP contacts and key industry players.

– Portfolio analysis.

– Portfolio reporting.

– Full ownership of high-frequency-administration tasks e.g. setting up and maintaining a broad array of spread-sheets which support the investment- decision-making-function, setting up and maintaining a broad array of investment feedback reports, setting up and maintaining a broad array of presentations etc.

– Actively contributing to the setting up and development of processes which make high-frequency roles more efficient, highly repeatable, etc.

Client Support roles:

– Support Client relationship management.

– Contribution to the preparation of and continual development of client quarterly reports.

– Contribution to the preparation of, and continual development of more frequent client reporting obligations – typically monthly.

– Assistance with preparation of Client presentations.

– Client investment and non-investment queries within the boundaries of specified investment mandates.

– Client ad-hoc support, within the boundaries of specified investment mandates.

– Investment decision making support functions.

Management support

• Actively supporting the CIO in the day to day operational activities that support the investment decision making framework and client portfolio management and reporting.

• Actively supporting Senior Portfolio Managers in the day to day operational activities that support the investment decision making framework and client portfolio management and reporting.

• Actively supporting the Managing Director with management information relating to clients, performance and assets under management/ consulting.

• Investments Team support.

• Sales/ Business development team support as required.

• On-going contributions to the divisions’ business development efforts – building of presentations and marketing brochures, improving existing presentations and marketing brochures, maintaining existing presentations and marketing brochures.

Your B. Com, B. Bus Science, B. Sc or similar qualification is critical for this position.

Desired Skills:

Basic computer programming

data mining and solutions management

financial modelling

