C# Dev Cloud Specialist (Azure) – G2101 at Mediro ICT

This is for a long-term fixed contract (until Dec 2024) – Renewable!

You will be working on a Hybrid model which includes Remote work and office rotations – For those living outside of Gauteng it is required to be on-site at least 10 days per Quarter on own account.

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications:

IT degree or diploma.

Microsoft certified: Azure Developer Associate

Microsoft certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

Microsoft certified: DevOps Engineer Expert

Essential:

At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Able to mentor and coach other developers in latest engineering practises and standards

Azure DevOps

Visual Studi IDE

Web Applicatin & Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

Experience f working with SQL or NoSQL databases

Methdologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Well versed in code architecture and patterns

Implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions

