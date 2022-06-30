C# DEVELOPER at Swiss Systems – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

- Excellent knowledge and work experience on designing and developing complex software applications.
- Ability to work independently, yet function as an integral part of a team, take initiative, and contribute to a fast-paced environment.
- Ability to prioritize and manage several tasks at once
- Excellent technical skills;
- Excellent problem-solving abilities;
- Excellent communication skills.
Desired Skills:
- MVC
- ASP.Net Core
- HTML5
- CSS
- XML
- JSON
- jQuery
- SQL Server
- C#.Net Development
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Swiss Systems is an industry-leading Technology Services Provider that offers integrated, intelligence-driven Technology solutions through an Advanced Software Lifecycle approach.
Our standards of operational excellence, quality, safety, ethics, and good governance, together with our experience in creating intelligence-driven integrated solutions underpinned by best practices, provides holistic client value. As a responsible and ethical business with distinctive local roots and culture, we place technology at the heart of all our operations.