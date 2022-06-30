Intermediate – Senior Python Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic and data-driven Managed Service and Cloud Solutions Provider seeking the coding talents of an Intermediate – Senior Python Developer to help them as they have embarked on an ambitious programme to build world-class leading development systems and services as part of a wider banking capability programme. The ideal candidate must have strong Python including both procedural scripting and Object-Oriented development, be able to write scalable & reusable code, be comfortable working with VCS including code reviews, GitFlow, release management, have proficiency with CI/CD and knowledge of RESTful APIs both for using first/third party APIs.

DUTIES:

Help to build and support new features across our backend systems with the production of high-quality code.

Improve functionality of existing systems and help reduce tech debt through lessons learned and incremental improvements.

Provide insights and input for technological choices for new projects.

Sharing knowledge of the data itself and process details within the DevOps/DataOps teams and wider business.

Collaborating with our internal Test Team to test all work as part of the development lifecycle.

Support junior members of the team(s) with Python knowledge and best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent Python skills – both procedural scripting and Object-Oriented development.

Able to write scalable, reusable code.

Strong understanding of Python fundamentals and best practices (including security considerations).

Comfortable working with VCS (including code reviews, GitFlow, release management).

Proficient understanding of CI/CD processes.

Knowledge of RESTful APIs – both for using first/third party APIs and building our own for first/third party consumption.

Desirable –

Good SQL and experience with data warehouses.

Knowledge of AWS services: AWS services you’ll work with frequently include Lambda, S3, Pinpoint, SNS, SQS, Kinesis, Step Functions, QuickSight, Redshift, DynamoDB, API Gateway, and many more.

Experienced at TDD – writing Unit Tests and E2E tests.

Understanding of how to architect resilient, highly available and efficient data pipelines and Microservices.

Understanding of exception handling and error management implementations.

