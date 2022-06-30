IT Technician at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Blackheath

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE remote & onsite critical support while maintaining client infrastructure, last mile ISP equipment and Telephony services for both internal & external stakeholders as the next IT Technician sought by a provider of dynamic Internet Solutions. Your role will also include Password & Identity Management, performing callouts and toolbox checks, server room facility checks and installing and maintaining all remote mile network hardware – Ubiquity, Cambium, Ligo Wave, Mikrotik and Huawei. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12 or equivalent and preferably have A+/N+/MCTS/Linux+ or LPIC 1 and 2 Certifications with strong networking and troubleshooting skills with experience with TCP/IP.

DUTIES:

Assist IT Technicians and IT Interns with support on Products and Services.

User creation based on ticketing system.

Manage tickets and reporting.

Assist all staff with remote system administration.

Password and Identity Management.

Perform call outs to client sites.

Perform toolbox checks and stock management.

Perform biweekly server room facility checks of all internal and external client sites.

Manage, monitor, and troubleshoot the infrastructure environment from Zabbix and eSight.

Network Installation based on designs and architecture provided.

Maintain network standards at all sites – Wireless, fibre and copper networks.

Project Management.

Ensure project tasks are up to date and completed within the given time period.

VoIP installation and support where required by IT Engineers

Give thorough feedback to customers.

Install and maintain all remote mile network hardware – Ubiquity Cambium Ligo Wave Mikrotik Huawei

Manage stakeholder relationships and maintenance needs (e.g., Certificates).

Document all tasks and duties on the internal Wiki.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric/Grade 12 or equivalent Certificate essential.

Postgraduate qualification preferable. Relevant qualification (A+, N+, MCTS, Linux+/LPIC 1 and 2) advantageous.

Excellent networking implementation and troubleshooting skills (TCP/IP).

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.

Desired Skills:

