Security Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

responsible for managing tickets of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems. This position uses considerable judgement and independent analysis within defined policies and practices. Applies analytical thinking and deep technical expertise in achieving client outcomes, while coaching and mentoring junior team members across functions.

Provide technical support, and responds to situations where first-line product support has failed to isolate or fix problems in malfunctioning equipment or software.

Desired Skills:

Security Engineer

Managed Services

Technical Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A company that places its primary focus on digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, workspaces for tomorrow, and cybersecurity. It helps its customers accelerate their digital journey.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Group Life Assurance

