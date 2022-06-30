Senior DevOps Engineer (G1921)

Type: Contract
Contract Start Date: Immediately
Contract End Date: 31 December 2024
Salary: R400 – R600 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)
ROLE PURPOSE
- The role is a service reliability engineer responsible for the following:
- Continuously improve the system’s reliability (i.e., performance, scalability, and failure tolerance) by drafting solutions and implement prototypes
- Set up monitors for business- and non-functional KPIs such as data quality and performance checks
- Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
- Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
- Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified
- Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
- Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- Propose and review system design (operational aspects) and evaluate alternatives
- Automate tasks
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
- IT ITIL Certification
Experience & Skills
- 5 years IT working experience
- 5 years with ITIL process knowledge and work experience
- 5 years’ experience in a Java or web environment
- Understanding of Java / JEE
- Knowledge of a scripting language
- RESTful APIs
- Knowledge of design patterns
- Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL)
- NoSQL (Elasticsearch)
- Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)
- ORM tools (Hibernate)
- Spring Framework & Spring Boot
- Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish or Quarkus)
- Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift)
- Code versioning (Git)
- Jenkins
Technical Skills Required
- Elastic Stack specifically Kibana
- Apache Kafka
- Grafana
- Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture (AWS / OpenShift)
- Agile development methodologies
- Confluence / Jira
- DevOps
- JavaScript / Typescript
- HTML5
- CSS3
What do we offer?
- Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
- Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
- High Work-Life balance
- Remote / On-site work location flexibility
- Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)
- Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
- Modern, state-of-the-art offices
- Dynamic Global Team collaboration
- Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree