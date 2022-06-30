Senior DevOps Engineer (G1921)

Jun 30, 2022

Type: Contract
Contract Start Date: Immediately
Contract End Date: 31 December 2024

Salary: R400 – R600 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

ROLE PURPOSE

  • The role is a service reliability engineer responsible for the following:
  • Continuously improve the system’s reliability (i.e., performance, scalability, and failure tolerance) by drafting solutions and implement prototypes
  • Set up monitors for business- and non-functional KPIs such as data quality and performance checks
  • Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
  • Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
  • Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified
  • Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
  • Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
  • Propose and review system design (operational aspects) and evaluate alternatives
  • Automate tasks

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
  • IT ITIL Certification

Experience & Skills

  • 5 years IT working experience
  • 5 years with ITIL process knowledge and work experience
  • 5 years’ experience in a Java or web environment
  • Understanding of Java / JEE
  • Knowledge of a scripting language
  • RESTful APIs
  • Knowledge of design patterns
  • Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL)
  • NoSQL (Elasticsearch)
  • Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)
  • ORM tools (Hibernate)
  • Spring Framework & Spring Boot
  • Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish or Quarkus)
  • Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift)
  • Code versioning (Git)
  • Jenkins

Technical Skills Required

  • Elastic Stack specifically Kibana
  • Apache Kafka
  • Grafana
  • Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture (AWS / OpenShift)
  • Agile development methodologies
  • Confluence / Jira
  • DevOps
  • JavaScript / Typescript
  • HTML5
  • CSS3

What do we offer?

  • Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
  • Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
  • High Work-Life balance
  • Remote / On-site work location flexibility
  • Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)
  • Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
  • Modern, state-of-the-art offices
  • Dynamic Global Team collaboration
  • Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

