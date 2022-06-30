Software Developer

As a developer you will be researching and designing new software systems, websites, programs and [URL Removed] and implementing design [URL Removed] user [URL Removed] and executing program [URL Removed] software code and security [URL Removed] must have the ability to work effectively with different people and teams of people by putting others at ease.
Desired Skills:
- Embedded C/C++
- C#
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- Kotlin
- Java
- Python
- .Net
- TDD
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The organisation prides itself by delivering innovation that matters.