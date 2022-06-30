Software Developer

As a developer you will be researching and designing new software systems, websites, programs and [URL Removed] and implementing design [URL Removed] user [URL Removed] and executing program [URL Removed] software code and security [URL Removed] must have the ability to work effectively with different people and teams of people by putting others at ease.

Desired Skills:

Embedded C/C++

C#

HTML

CSS

Javascript

Kotlin

Java

Python

.Net

TDD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The organisation prides itself by delivering innovation that matters.

Learn more/Apply for this position