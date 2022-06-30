Software Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Jun 30, 2022

As a developer you will be researching and designing new software systems, websites, programs and [URL Removed] and implementing design [URL Removed] user [URL Removed] and executing program [URL Removed] software code and security [URL Removed] must have the ability to work effectively with different people and teams of people by putting others at ease.

Desired Skills:

  • Embedded C/C++
  • C#
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • Kotlin
  • Java
  • Python
  • .Net
  • TDD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

The organisation prides itself by delivering innovation that matters.

