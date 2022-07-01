Scrum Master required with work experience working in Agile development teams
Duties:
- Support the Scrum team as a team-based servant leader, who coaches, supports and leads the team in the Scrum framework & Agile philosophy, principles and practices
- Consistently collaborate with the Product Owner, Scrum team & Organisation, protecting the team from outside interference, is a true leader and support the team in adapting Scrum and driving agility within the project and business
Skills & Experience
- Certified Scrum Professional (CSM, PSM or similar recognised certification)
- Scrum Master experience (2+ years).
- Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Bamboo, etc.)
- Strong technical proficiency & adeptness.
- Complex technical multiple systems integration experience.
- Excellent people and observation skills.
- Strong communicator & relationship builder.
- Experience working in Agile development teams, ideally within large corporate environments
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- Confluence
- Agile
- Bamboo
- Scrum
- Sprints
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric