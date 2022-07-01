Senior Developer/ Ruby on Rails Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

As a senior developer, you’re a natural-born leader with great intuition and a

broad range of experiences to draw from. Your passion is technology and always try to keep ahead

of emerging industry trends, new methodologies, and practices. You’ll need to bring those highly

sought-after dev skills to the table, taking full ownership of a project as you provide technical

leadership and direction to your team members and the business at large as we work together to

develop the best products to solve our client’s needs.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES | THE WHAT & THE HOW

The Essentials

• An active approach to development as you collaborate closely with junior and intermediate

developers.

• Producing high-quality, testable code that solves the client’s problems and meets business

needs.

• Be well-versed in product development, strategy, programming fundamentals and

methodologies.

• The ability to take full responsibility for a project.

• Being able to problem-solve and self-correct where needed.

• Build, lead, support and coordinate a team’s workflow.

• A driven leader who takes initiative and always complies with best-practice methods.

Technical Elements

• 7-15 years of work experience as a developer or software engineer.

• A diploma, degree, or provable, self-taught development skills with a good understanding of

how systems work.

• The ability to develop software in and co-create a product roadmap.

• Expert knowledge of Agile methodologies and Scrums.

• An understanding of DevOps principles would be beneficial.

• A good knowledge of hardware, software, and networking.

• Experience working with Ruby on Rails is essential.

