Application Developer at Thoughtware – Gauteng Sandown

We currently are looking for dedicated (Experienced and Inexperienced) Application Developers who are passionate about the industry and have the ability develop mobile and web applications for our clients.

Responsibilities & Duties:

Responsible for the design, development and support of Web

Services and produce industry-standard Web Applications.

Responsible for the development, maintenance and enhancement of business intelligence solutions.

Must be able to work on multiple projects at the same time.

Strive to create visually appealing web and mobileapplications that feature user-friendly design and clearnavigation.

Responsible for the design, development and support of Webservices and Applications.

Maintenance and Support of Systems

Ensure and understand the user requirements as specified bythe business analysts.

Creating database schemas that represent and supportbusiness processes

Constantly keeping up-to-date with modern softwaretechnologies.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology.

Relevant IT Development certification.

Experienced in web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap, Responsive design.

Experience in Microsoft Web stack technologies (MVC, C#,VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF /Web services, WebAPI)

0-1 years’ experience in related field

Desired Skills:

HTML5

CSS 3

Javascript

Jquery

Bootstrap

C#

Asp.Net

Xamarin

razor

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

At Thoughtware we create, innovate and deliver complex solutions that integrate seamlessly with your core business systems. Creating and revolutionizing experiences using the latest technology which drives our success with your clients. To meet business needs, leaders must align with an application development services partner that possesses a proven track record, a quality approach to delivering consistent results and the expertise required to drive successful outcomes.

Our unique agile approach is focused on rapid, evolutionary and periodic delivery of testing on all levels of business requirements. This approach allows for immediate feedback to ensure the process continually delivers business value

We believe in using the latest innovative technology trends, such as Microsoft® DotNet, mobile applications and other technologies such as ASPX, Mainframe, Xamarin, Android and iOS to build dynamic applications.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

