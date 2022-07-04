Full Stack JavaScript Developer at Datafin Recruitment

Jul 4, 2022

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a forward-thinking Full Stack JavaScript Developer is sought by a provider of custom Software Solutions to join its Joburg team. Your role will require you to take part in a fluid, dynamic and collaborative environment to code and develop new features, contribute to knowledge-sharing and documentation, and identify areas for technical improvement or innovation. The ideal candidate must have a National Diploma in IT (or equivalent), 3+ years’ coding experience, experience with Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK, and Git/Bitbucket.

DUTIES:

  • Participation in team activities such as collaborative development and code reviews
  • Taking Initiative on identifying areas for technical improvements / innovations.
  • Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation.
  • Coding and developing features for new and existing products to a high technical standard.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • National Diploma in Information Technology or Equivalent
  • 3 + Experience coding in a modern web stack – Node.js, React, HTML, CSS
  • Experience with Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK
  • Experience with Git or Bitbucket

Core Tech Stack –

Backend

  • NodeJS
  • GraphQL, REST, OpenAPI Specification
  • ORMs like Prisma, Knex, BookshelfJS and ObjectionJS
  • SQL and NoSQL Databases
  • Service Oriented Architecture

Frontend

  • React (CRA, NextJS, Gatsby)
  • Centralised State Management
  • React Native (Vanilla and Expo)
  • Calling REST + GraphQL APIs
  • Modern UI Libraries
  • CSS-in-JS

Tooling

  • Git
  • Bundlers (Webpack, SWC, Esbuild)
  • ESLint, Prettier
  • CI/CD
  • Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK

ATTRIBUTES:

  • Dynamic and vibrant
  • Always happy to help, socialize, get involved, and work hard

