Full Stack JavaScript Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a forward-thinking Full Stack JavaScript Developer is sought by a provider of custom Software Solutions to join its Joburg team. Your role will require you to take part in a fluid, dynamic and collaborative environment to code and develop new features, contribute to knowledge-sharing and documentation, and identify areas for technical improvement or innovation. The ideal candidate must have a National Diploma in IT (or equivalent), 3+ years’ coding experience, experience with Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK, and Git/Bitbucket.

DUTIES:

Participation in team activities such as collaborative development and code reviews

Taking Initiative on identifying areas for technical improvements / innovations.

Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation.

Coding and developing features for new and existing products to a high technical standard.

REQUIREMENTS:

National Diploma in Information Technology or Equivalent

3 + Experience coding in a modern web stack – Node.js, React, HTML, CSS

Experience with Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK

Experience with Git or Bitbucket

Core Tech Stack –

Backend

NodeJS

GraphQL, REST, OpenAPI Specification

ORMs like Prisma, Knex, BookshelfJS and ObjectionJS

SQL and NoSQL Databases

Service Oriented Architecture

Frontend

React (CRA, NextJS, Gatsby)

Centralised State Management

React Native (Vanilla and Expo)

Calling REST + GraphQL APIs

Modern UI Libraries

CSS-in-JS

Tooling

Git

Bundlers (Webpack, SWC, Esbuild)

ESLint, Prettier

CI/CD

Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK

ATTRIBUTES:

Dynamic and vibrant

Always happy to help, socialize, get involved, and work hard

