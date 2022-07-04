Full Stack JavaScript Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:
THE coding expertise of a forward-thinking Full Stack JavaScript Developer is sought by a provider of custom Software Solutions to join its Joburg team. Your role will require you to take part in a fluid, dynamic and collaborative environment to code and develop new features, contribute to knowledge-sharing and documentation, and identify areas for technical improvement or innovation. The ideal candidate must have a National Diploma in IT (or equivalent), 3+ years’ coding experience, experience with Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK, and Git/Bitbucket.
DUTIES:
- Participation in team activities such as collaborative development and code reviews
- Taking Initiative on identifying areas for technical improvements / innovations.
- Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation.
- Coding and developing features for new and existing products to a high technical standard.
REQUIREMENTS:
- National Diploma in Information Technology or Equivalent
- 3 + Experience coding in a modern web stack – Node.js, React, HTML, CSS
- Experience with Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK
- Experience with Git or Bitbucket
Core Tech Stack –
Backend
- NodeJS
- GraphQL, REST, OpenAPI Specification
- ORMs like Prisma, Knex, BookshelfJS and ObjectionJS
- SQL and NoSQL Databases
- Service Oriented Architecture
Frontend
- React (CRA, NextJS, Gatsby)
- Centralised State Management
- React Native (Vanilla and Expo)
- Calling REST + GraphQL APIs
- Modern UI Libraries
- CSS-in-JS
Tooling
- Git
- Bundlers (Webpack, SWC, Esbuild)
- ESLint, Prettier
- CI/CD
- Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK
ATTRIBUTES:
- Dynamic and vibrant
- Always happy to help, socialize, get involved, and work hard
Desired Skills:
- Full
- Stack
- JavaScript