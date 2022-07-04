Intermediate Integration Analyst

Our Company is looking for a Integration Analyst with solid experiance and requirements and input from the Business End to End Designer throughout the process.

CORE DESCRIPTION

Responsible to identify the functional integration requirements based on current and future business initiatives, direction, and goals within current and future system functionality.

Initiate changes within the integration domain to support the business requirements.

Ensuring understanding and input from the business/End to End (ETE) designer throughout the process.

Ensuring the understanding of the change, facilitating the business/ ETE designer throughout the process as to ensure accurate and understandable requirements prior to design and build acceptance.

Understand the business change, assess the impact of those changes on existing/ new solutions, capture, analyse and document the requirement and then support the communication, testing, and delivery of those requirements with thea relevant parties with the integration domain.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Liaise with business/ ETE designer – Understand business processes and changing needs

Consult with business/ ETE designer on aligning business process to delivered functionality

Understand the shortfalls within the system and establishing workarounds where possible

Streamlining business processes by suggesting changes within the process prior to suggesting costly changes within the system

Facilitate Business/ ETE designer during the change process by establishing the need for changes within the system or process

Align the changes to the standards of the company and best industry integration practices

Ensure the changes align to the architectural view of the company (current and future)

Support business/ ETE Project Manager (PM) during the change Request process as to ensure the documentation and process is followed within the Business guidelines and policies

Assist business, if needed, to explain or present the change at the ICCF

Facilitate architecture in the following way: explain current and future application functionality

Facilitate with integration design between upstream and downstream systems

Ensure understanding regarding current and future change requests that will and could influence future Architectural initiatives and the impact on the integrated design

Produce Impact Assessment document with services/integration solution impacts

Produce functional integration designs (xsd, mapping sheet and Service Specification document, sometimes FDS for integration solutions)

Ensure that functional integration designs are within the best interest of the Client

Ensure the change receives the required importance within the release schedule

Ensure the design documents clearly stipulate the requirements as per the request by business

Deliver and review Functional Specifications according to the Business specification Internal Use

Review Functional specifications delivered by other Business Analysts outside of the team – Review the functional specification with the person responsible for the technical design

Review the functional specification with the responsible developers

Facilitate Rating and Approval of your documentation

Integration Testing

Write high level test cases for integrated testing between integration layer and backend systems

Facilitate in the training of the testers to understand the requirements, the system integration and message flows between the systems

Execute your test cases on SOAP UI

Defect Analysis during the testing process

Assist Support team with Analysis of defects during release testing of the services related to changes Ensure adherence to Change Management and Configuration principles

Defect Analysis post implementation

Perform root-cause analysis and propose solutions on problems and incidents.

Resolve all production and testing defects within acceptable timelines.

Execute the solution delivery plans (SDLC) in alignment with the project managers

Provide project status updates CORE COMPETENCIES FUNCTIONAL KNOWLEDGE Computer Software; Databases; Enterprise Service Bus (ESB); IT Document Standards; IT Strategy & eTOM; Information Technology; Integration Patterns; ITIL; Service Oriented Architecture Design & Development Principles; Solution Process; SQL; Systems (Applications); Policies; J2EE, XML; UML; SOAP; WSDL; JMS; Weblogic; Webservices, REST API FUNCTIONAL SKILLS Ability to Create Functional Design Documents; Analytical; Communication; Conceptual Ability; Create Re-usable Integration Artefacts; Cross Functional Teamwork; Data Modelling; Designing; Interviewing Techniques; Lead and Effectively Manage Functional Design Discussions; UML Modelling; Writing

Functional Skills:

Ability to Create Functional Design Documents; Analytical; Communication; Conceptual Ability; Create Re-usable Integration Artefacts; Cross Functional Teamwork; Data Modelling; Designing; Interviewing Techniques; Lead and Effectively Manage Functional Design Discussions; UML Modelling; Writing

Desired Skills:

ICCF

UML

REST

Learn more/Apply for this position