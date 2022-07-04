Python developer – Gauteng

The Role: Our major client is searching for a guru Python Developer to join their team on permanent bases, based anywhere around the country.

Skills and Experience: Experience required:

Vast knowledge of Python

Knowledge of Selenium and Django framework is helpful

Experience with REST APIs

Experience with Agile/SCRUM and related testing frameworks

Knowledge of Atlassian suite or Azure DevOps

Experience with code review, management of junior developers

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

Improvements and development of RPA/bots framework

Development of new web-based Python components

Management of other developers

Code review

Learn more/Apply for this position