Senior SQL Analyst Developer – Western Cape

The Role: We are looking for a Senior SQL Developer/ Analyst programmer to join our Cape Town based team.

We are ideally looking for someone who has some experience as a Technical Lead, but someone at a Senior level will also be a good fit.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Assists BA and Architect to translate strategic and operational decisions into business solutions.

Assists with analysis and design of new systems/major enhancements and databases.

Coding, implementations, testing and system enhancements.

Advises management on best practices and design of new enhancements.

Coach junior staff members

Reading and interpreting the Functional Requirements Specification (FRS).

Translate requirements into applications that employ appropriate decision support and reporting tools.

Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents.

Interact with user community to produce reporting requirements Documentation

Create, document, and implement test plans.

Create and maintain technical documentation

General

Actively participates in any / all meetings: Iteration planning, Iteration Reviews, daily stand-ups and Retrospectives.

Raise impediments to project manager as soon as they arise.

Ensuring that the iteration deliverables across the team are met.

Manage TFS.

Research new technologies and approaches.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT Qualification

Microsoft Certificate

Experience required:

T-SQL Development

SSIS

SQL Server

Analysis

