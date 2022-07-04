Software Developer (Wits ThirdStream) at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

To create user information solutions by developing, implementing, and maintaining Web-Based Applications

Location:

Parktown, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Demonstrating experience on the following systems and platforms will be required

Web languages (.NET [C#], CSS, HTML, JavaScript)

Source control and team development (Azure DevOps, TFS/TFVC Git)

Strong Experience in Database platforms (Microsoft SQL Server, Azure Cosmos DB)

Design and develop user interfaces to Internet/intranet applications by setting expectations and features priorities throughout the development life cycle

Integrates applications by designing database architecture and server scripting; studying and establishing connectivity with network systems, search engines, and information servers

Demonstrate experience with the following systems and platforms will be beneficial

Web frameworks (Blazor, ASP.NET Core, ASP.NET MVC, AngularJS, KnockoutJS, Bootstrap, RequireJS)

Operating Systems (Windows, Windows Server, Linux)

Containerized Platforms (Kubernetes, Docker)

Experience in building Azure native solutions

Required minimum education and training:

Advance Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems/Technology

Microsoft Certified Professional

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum of 3 years of relevant working experience

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Take ownership and accountability for tasks & activities and demonstrate effective self-management

Own reliable transport

Will be required to work overtime and travel to various sites

Operate independently of a team and as part of a team; demonstrate curiosity and initiative

High pressured environment where constant self-learning is a must

Must be able to work across many platforms, languages, and processes, with the goal of supporting, mastering, and ultimately innovating across them all

Self-motivated, have a pro-active approach

Ability to prioritize one’s own workload

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 11 July 2022

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Please note:

Our Client, WHC – ThirdStream, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

WHC, in accordance with its Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. ThirdStream, a subsidiary of the Wits Health Consortium, is a supplier of administrative services to donor-funded and academic organizations in Africa. It supports more than 50 research entities within the faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Witwatersrand.

