Software QA Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Role Summary: We are looking for a Software Quality Analyst to help us produce scalable software solutions. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team based in Century City (hybrid working) that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.
As an SQA, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end systems, Selenium or similar and API testing through postman. Basic SQL queries also an advantage. You should also be a team player with an eye for visual design and utility.
Requirements
- Degree/diploma in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field preferred
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar role
- Experience as a manual SQA
- Familiarity with Agile methodology
- Experience using automation as part of the CI/CD pipeline
- Knowledge of Selenium and Cucumber
- Knowledge of Postman and SQL
- Familiarity with UI / UX design
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills
- Great attention to detail
- Organizational skills
- An analytical mind
Responsibilities
- Work with development team and business analyst to ideate software solutions
- Assist with the design of client-side UI
- Develop and manage test plans and cases
- Testing of the system end to end.
- Automation of test cases as appropriate
- Check system documentation
- Use automation to ensure system is free from regression issues
Desired Skills:
- SQA
- Testing
- Automation
- Regression
- Selenium
- Cucumber
- API
- Agile
- Postman
- SQL
- UI
- UX
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate