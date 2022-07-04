Software QA Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Role Summary: We are looking for a Software Quality Analyst to help us produce scalable software solutions. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team based in Century City (hybrid working) that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.

As an SQA, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end systems, Selenium or similar and API testing through postman. Basic SQL queries also an advantage. You should also be a team player with an eye for visual design and utility.

Requirements

Degree/diploma in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field preferred

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Experience as a manual SQA

Familiarity with Agile methodology

Experience using automation as part of the CI/CD pipeline

Knowledge of Selenium and Cucumber

Knowledge of Postman and SQL

Familiarity with UI / UX design

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

Great attention to detail

Organizational skills

An analytical mind

Responsibilities

Work with development team and business analyst to ideate software solutions

Assist with the design of client-side UI

Develop and manage test plans and cases

Testing of the system end to end.

Automation of test cases as appropriate

Check system documentation

Use automation to ensure system is free from regression issues

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

