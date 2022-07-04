Our client is looking for a UI/UX Designer.
JOB PURPOSE
Design user interface and the visual and user-experience elements of digital products through research, testing, planning and iteration. Translate high-level requirements into interactive designs, and transform them into attractive, intuitive, and functional user interfaces.
GENERAL EDUCATION
Grade 12/ Matric Certificate (Essential)
A relevant design related qualification (degree / diploma /certificate) (Essential)
GENERAL EXPERIENCE
5 or more years UX/UI design experience (Essential)
Experience in the Financial Services industry (Advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- UI Design
- UX Design