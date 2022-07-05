Data Manager – Western Cape Bellville

Join the Life Insurance industry today!
We require a candidate with:
- Tertiary qualification and programming background, Business, or IT
- Bachelor’s degree with mathematical / statistical / actuarial specialisation is advantageous
- Experience in databases (especially SQL).
- Programming and data analytics experience.
- Experience in managing projects and people.
- Proven track record in business development and building relationships.
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a management position within the financial services
industry
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact Phumeza on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]
Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Life Insurance